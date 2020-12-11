Stefano Domenicali begins his new role as Formula One chief on January 1 2021 but his spokesman ruled out a move to the commercial side of Ferrari.

"Stefano is joining Formula One on the first of January and is looking forward to this new and exciting challenge. Any rumour or speculation otherwise is wrong," the spokesman said.

Ferrari chief Louis Camilleri, 65, retired with immediate effect citing personal reasons late on Thursday, opening the search for the coveted job.

Domenicali, a former head of Ferrari's racing team, was among names mentioned by Italian media as a possible successor.

