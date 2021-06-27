Lewis Hamilton admitted it was a ‘lonely’ race after Max Verstappen cruised to victory in the Styrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton conceded Mercedes will have to work quickly to curb Red Bull’s rapid ascendancy and gave a solemn verdict on his car’s performance.

"It was a bit of a lonely race,” the Brit said after the race.

“I was trying to keep up but the speed they have, they've obviously made some big improvements over the last couple of races and it's impossible to keep up.

I don't know where we're losing all the time but I think their long run looks to be a bit better. We lose a lot down the straights.

"We got good points as a team today and we need to keep pushing.

"I try not to concern myself (with Red Bull's momentum). They're just faster. I've got to do my best job I can each weekend and we need to find some performance. We need an upgrade of some sort. We need to find some performance from somewhere."

Verstappen finished 35 seconds ahead of Hamilton and was in cruise control for much of the race.

The Red Bull praised the car’s performance on the radio as he crossed the finish line and explained he knew immediately he was in for a good day at the wheel.

"Straight away I felt a good balance in the car," Verstappen said. "It was good to manage the tyres from the start. It felt to the end that I had tyres left.

We kept on trying to hit our lap times. That worked really well today.

"We have to show it again next week. We'll look at what we can do better and I'm looking forward to next week.

"It's looking really good, we just have to keep on going. I'm confident we can do another good job again."

