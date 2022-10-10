Red Bull have reacted with “surprise and disappointment” after being found guilty of a “minor” breach of the F1 budget cap in 2021.

The Austrian team insisted their “2021 submission was below the cost cap limit”, barely an hour after the FIA, the sport’s governing body, said it was now determining what action will be taken

A minor overspend means Red Bull exceeded the budget by less than 5%.

The breach carries a range of potential sanctions, from a public reprimand to a points deduction.

"We note the findings by the FIA of 'minor overspend breaches of the financial regulations' with surprise and disappointment," Red Bull said in a statement.

"Our 2021 submission was below the cost cap limit, so we need to carefully review the FIA's findings as our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost cap amount.

"Despite the conjecture and positioning of others, there is of course a process under the regulations with the FIA which we will respectfully follow while we consider all the options available to us."

Max Verstappen won the 2021 drivers’ championship on the last lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi as Lewis Hamilton was controversially denied a record eighth crown.

Verstappen finished just eight points ahead of Hamilton in the final standings.

The FIA has not revealed the amount by which Red Bull exceeded the cap or what punishment would be applied. A points deduction could mean Verstappen loses out on the 2021 title.

Hamilton appeared to question Red Bull’s spending during the 2021 season at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

“What I can say is I remember last year in Silverstone we had our last upgrade and fortunately it was great and we could fight with it," said the Mercedes driver.

"But then we would see Red Bull every weekend or every other weekend bringing upgrades. They had, I think, at least four more upgrades from that point.

"If we spent £300,000 on a new floor, or adapted a wing, it would have changed the outcome of the championship naturally because we would have been in better competition in the next race if you add it on.

"So, I hope that that's not the case. I do believe Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president] and the FIA will do what is right with whatever they find out."

The FIA said in a statement they are "currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken".

