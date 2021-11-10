Lewis Hamilton worries Red Bull will be “too quick” for Mercedes to catch in the last four races of the F1 season.

The reigning champion is 19 points behind Max Verstappen, who finished ahead of Britain’s seven-time world title winner at the Mexican Grand Prix at the weekend.

Making up the deficit is going to require Hamilton to both be at his absolute best, and to hope his Dutch rival slips up at the remaining races in Brazil, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

“There are still four races. Obviously 19 points is a lot of points. [Verstappen] has had a lot of wins this year,” Hamilton told GP Fans.

With their superior speed [in Mexico], if they were to carry that into the next ones then we may be in trouble – or we will be in trouble.

Hamilton has won the world title in each of the last four years, which many would agree have been something of a stroll. Since Nico Rosberg retired, having won the championship in 2016, the British driver has not been seriously challenged until this season, with Verstappen now favourite to take the trophy.

“I need to be winning every race. We need those extra points, not to lose those points, to try and regain [the lead]”, said Hamilton.

“That was the goal going into the last race and the race before that, and before that and in Mexico.

You know, [I fear] they’re just too quick. We’re giving it absolutely everything we’ve got, but unfortunately it’s not enough at the moment to compete with them.

Qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix takes place on Friday ahead of Saturday’s sprint race, which will set the grid for the main event.

