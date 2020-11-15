Lewis Hamilton clinched a record-equalling seventh F1 world championship despite a chaotic Turkish Grand Prix which saw him make a late charge to take the chequered flag.

Lance Stroll secured his first ever pole position after a dramatic, sometimes farcical, qualifying session on Saturday, with similarly wet conditions on race day playing into the Canadian’s hands.

A slow start off the line saw Max Verstappen lose position to Sergio Perez, giving Racing Point a one-two they held until the final phase of the race when drier conditions saw Hamilton find more grip in his tyres.

A poorly-timed pit stop from Stroll saw the Canadian lose control of the race, ultimately finishing ninth, with Hamilton building pace and passing Perez to take the lead with 20 laps remaining.

From that point on, Hamilton built an unassailable advantage, running his intermediate tyres down to slicks to take him to the end of the race and officially move him on to seven world championships, level with Michael Schumacher.

There was drama on the last lap as Charles Leclerc locked up after passing Perez into second place, allowing the Racing Point to regain his position, also letting through Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel to take his first podium finish of the year.

Remarkable Hamilton equals Schumacher's tally of seven world titles

DRIVER OF THE DAY - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

This was a remarkable race that could have been won by four or five different drivers. But this was a race that demonstrated why Hamilton is arguably the greatest driver there has ever been. Sure, he has the best car on the grid, but this was a race that required Hamilton to look after his tyres for 50 laps. As others spun around and behind him spun, the 35-year-old kept his cool and his car on the track. Perez, Vettel and Carlos Sainz, who finished fifth, also deserve honourable mentions for their drives.

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey at Intercity Istanbul Park Image credit: Getty Images

WHERE THE RACE WAS WON

1/58 - Dreadful start for Verstappen! The Red Bull crawls off the line! Bottas collides with Ocon into turn one and we already have yellow flags! That was predictable. Stroll has managed to stay ahead. Hamilton is up to third behind the two Racing Points!

18/58 - Verstappen mistake! The Red Bull was engaged in a battle for second with Perez, but Verstappen spins and that is a costly mistake. He lets Albon, Vettel and Hamilton pass him. Verstappen should have remained more calm. That was a bit mad. Needed to keep his cool. He would have got another chance to pass Perez.

36/58 - Stroll pits! He is on the fresh intermediates. While the Canadian was very calm for the first half of the race, there is an element of panic in his voice as he expressed concern over the Racing Point team radio that these tyres are not giving him the sort of grip he wants.

38/58 - Hamilton past Perez! That was easy for the world championship leader in the end, with Hamilton using DRS to get past Perez. He couldn't, could he? Hamilton looked out of the equation for a victory, but he is now leading the race. What will the strategy be with the tyres?

57/58 - Mercedes playing it safe? Hamilton has decided against the orders from his team. Mercedes' plan was to give him a safety pit stop just to make sure there are no nasty surprises in the final two laps of the race, but Hamilton has made the call to stay out and survive until the end on these tyres.

Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates winning a 7th F1 World Drivers Championship as he walks onto the podium, applauded by third placed Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari during the F1 Grand Prix of Turkey Image credit: Getty Images

BEST PIT EXCHANGE OF THE DAY

“Four laps to go,” came the message over the Mercedes team radio to Bottas. “I wish it was less,” came the response. Indeed, it was a day to forget for the Finn who spun no fewer than four times over the course of the race. He just couldn’t find any sort of grip in these difficult conditions.

BEST OVERTAKE OF THE DAY

The best overtake in these conditions was never likely to be a product of racing brilliance and so it proved in the last lap when Vettel took advantage of Leclerc going wide in the third-to-last turn to finish third. Technically, the German has pulled off better overtakes, but he deserves credit for keeping himself in position to make the most of any mistake from his teammate.

