8/58 - Leclerc into the pits

Ferrari have taken the decision to shift Leclerc on to the intermediates. It seems a bit early to go on to that tyre compound, but Ferrari need to try something to get Leclerc through the field. A role of the dice. Vettel still hodling Verstappen off in third.

7/58 - Hamilton concern

"Front brakes aren't really working very well," says Hamilton over the Mercedes team radio. The Silver Arrows just don't have the grip or the pace this weekend. History is on the line for Hamilton, but it seems unlikely that he will clinch it on the podium. Bottas still down in P16.

6/58 - Drying!

"It's drying up," says Stroll on the Racing Point team radio. Of course, the radar showed there was another heavy shower of rain forecast for this race. When will that come and how will it impact things?

5/58 - Top 10 as it stands...

1) Stroll 2) Perez 3) Vettel 4) Verstappen 5) Albon 6) Hamilton 7) Ricciardo 8) Raikkonen 9) Sainz 10) Magnussen

4/58 - Racing Point pace!

The Pink Panthers have enjoyed a remarkable start to this race. Stroll has just charted a lap that was five seconds faster than Hamilton's! If Racing Point can keep their cars on the track here, they might have a one-two in their sights. They are handling the conditions so much better than anyone else.

3/58 - Ocon pits

Ocon is into the pits to get a new front wing. it actually seems that Ocon collided with his own teammate Ricciardo heading into turn one and that then caused Bottas to spin. The Finn is down in P17.

2/58 - Vettel into third!

Verstappen has recovered somewhat after a dreadful start. He's up to fifth... and now he's up to fourth and the Red Bull passes Hamilton! Vettel is up into third! Where did he come from? What an incredible start to this race. We expected it might be like this!

1/58 - LIGHTS OUT!

Dreadful start for Verstappen! The Red Bull crawls off the line! Bottas collides with Ocon into turn one and we already have yellow flags! That was predictable. Stroll has managed to stay ahead. Hamilton is up to third behind the two Racing Points!

10:10 - Formation lap

The drivers embark on their formation lap. Just a reminder that if Bottas does not outscore Hamilton by eight points today, Hamilton is world champion for a seventh time. Everyone besides Latifi and Russell starting on Wets. The two Williams are on the intermediates.

10:05 - Calm before the storm... literally

The drivers are taking one final opportunity to dry themselves off on the grid before the formation lap. Not a great deal of activity on the grid from the mechanics. They know they have done all they can. They will be required during the race. Feels like everyone is bracing themselves.

10:00 - Stroll on pole!

Saturday qualifying was outrageous with so many drivers and teams struggling to get to grips with the conditions. Verstappen looked to be in good shape to take pole until Red Bull pulled him in on a very fast lap to put him on intermediate tyres that didn't work so well. Stroll took advantage of that opportunity to take pole for the first time!

09:55 - Anthem time

It's stopped raining, but the teams are expecting another heavy shower in about 30 minutes' time. Which should make things interesting. For the time being, the drivers are lined up for the national anthem and for F1's 'End Racism' campaign. As has been the case all season long, some drivers take the knee, others don't. Not good enough.

09:50 - History maker

Hamilton says he hasn't been thinking about winning a seventh world championship which, eh, seems hard to believe. Here's a fact they have just said on Sky Sports - Hamilton has won a third of the races he has started over the course of his career. That is just an outrageous record.

09:45 - Practice lap spins!

Drama before the race has even started! Kvyat and Russell have both spun on the practice lap. Kvyat found himself stuck in the gravel trap and Russell has some front wing damage. And there's Giovinazzi too who has some significant damage! Will anyone actually finish this race?

09:40 - It's race day!

It's ean early start today for the Turkish GP! Welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage! This promises to be one of the most exciting races of the season with the conditions causing mayhem for the drivers yesterday! It looks like it might be more of the same today!

Can Hamilton win the title today?

Lewis Hamilton looks to be in extremely good shape to win the title. He will do so, and equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record, as long as his team-mate, Valtteri Bottas, does not outscore him by more than seven points, and as the Finn is starting three places behind the world champion, he would not be expected to beat Hamilton.

Qualifying recap

Lance Stroll won an incredible qualifying session where six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified sixth for a race that could seal his seventh title.

Hamilton's team-mate and sole title rival Valtteri Bottas finished in ninth. Stroll was the first Canadian on pole since 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

"I can't put it into words right now. I'm shocked. I didn't expect to be here," said Stroll, who greeted his pole with shouts of 'let's go, let's go' over the team radio.

"I had the confidence in the car and I just nailed pretty much every corner. It's such a nice way to bounce back after a few rough weeks, so it feels really good.

"It's a special moment for me, one of the biggest highlights of my career."

