Canadian Lance Stroll celebrated a stunning first career pole position for Racing Point at the Turkish Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday to end Mercedes' season-long stranglehold on qualifying.

Rapidly evolving weather conditions meant that an early switch to intermediates in the final round gave Stroll a crucial advantage, allowing him to set a time of 1:47.765s, almost three tenths quicker than Red Bull's Max Verstappen who had been quickest in both Q1 and Q2.

Turkish Grand Prix FP3: Rain turns Turkish GP practice into driving on ice 4 HOURS AGO

Sergio Perez confirmed the team's pace with third place ahead of Alex Albon, while there were storm clouds at Mercedes after Hamilton was just sixth fastest and Bottas ninth.

Qualifying had earlier been disrupted by two red flag stoppages in Q1, the first for heavy rain.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc both missed the cut at the end of the second round, as did McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Turkish Grand Prix Hamilton slams 'terrifying' Turkish Grand Prix track A DAY AGO