Lewis Hamilton won for the sixth time in nine races in the 2020 Formula 1 season in an incident-packed Tuscan Grand Prix which witnessed two red flags.

Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was second and Red Bull's Alex Albon was third.

"Damn guys, that was tough," Hamilton told his team after winning a race which required two restarts.

