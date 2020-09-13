13:40 - Race day!
Good afternoon and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Tuscan Grand Prix. This is a special one. The abridged F1 season for 2020 has taken the 10 teams and 20 drivers to the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in Italy. What a place. And it just so happens to be Scuderia Ferrari's 1000th race in F1!
Lewis Hamilton is on pole with Valtteri Bottas ensuring the Silver Arrows locked out the front row in Saturday qualifying. And the second row is locked out by the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen in P3 and Alex Albon in P4.