The 34-year-old finished in second to establish an unassailable lead at the top of the individual driver standings.

He needed a top-eight finish to seal victory, and led for much of the race until Valtteri Bottas took the lead with four laps remaining to win his fourth grand prix of the season.

This is Hamilton's third consecutive world championship, and leaves him just one shy of Michael Schumacher's record seven championships.

Mercedes had already clinched the constructors' championship before the race began.

More details to follow