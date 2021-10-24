19:40 - Where things stand

Hamilton is six seconds behind Verstappen and the Dutchman starts from the front of the grid. This is his chance to extend his lead and win his first Austin GP.

19:35 - More Americans

19:30 - Americans

19:15

Welcome

It's time for the race in Austin! Thank you for joining us.

Qualifying report

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen finished ahead of title rival Lewis Hamilton to take pole position in the United States Grand Prix qualifying.

Hamilton, who finished second, took provisional pole towards the end of Q3 but Verstappen continued to apply pressure on the Mercedes driver.

Despite some light rain starting to fall in the final moments, Verstappen kept up the pace and carried the momentum through the final set of corners to take pole with a 1m32.910s.

Speaking to F1 after the race, Verstappen said: “It was quite exciting out there!

“In Q3, my first lap wasn’t amazing, and then in the final lap it also started spitting – like a bit of drizzle in the last sector especially – so I was not sure I was going to hang on to my lap time, but it was enough and of course to put the lap time in and be in pole position - but also to be P1 and P3 as a team - I think was a very strong performance.”

Lewis Hamilton nach dem Qualifying in Austin Image credit: Getty Images

Leclerc was fastest in Q1 as Red Bull edged out Mercedes, with Daniel Ricciardo setting the pace early as Mercedes lacked pace to contend at the top end.

The latter sent out Hamilton and Bottas for a second run on used soft tyres and despite improving, still remained outside the top five.

In Q2 both Mercedes and Red Bull switched to medium tyres, with both teams avoiding soft tyres that aren't very durable in race conditions.

Verstappen enjoyed an electric lap to top the charts, 0.333s quicker than Hamilton. Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz completed the top six.

