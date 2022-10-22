Christian Horner insists Red Bull were "in line" with Formula 1’s budget cap regulations and is ‘hopeful’ everything will be resolved soon.

Red Bull have been found to be in minor breach of the budget cap regulations last year with reports claiming they overspent by $1.8million

“The latest is that we are in a process with the FIA,” Horner told the press.

“We are hoping to get closure on that and at that point in time all the facts would be laid on the table and we would be able to talk very openly and why we feel our costs are fully in line.

“We are working with the FIA and they are diligently doing their job and hopefully in the near future we will have a resolution.

“We are now in a voluntary process with the FIA, going through that process with them. We have been going back and forth with the FIA for the last 10 days

“I hoped for it to be resolved this weekend, I’m hopeful it can be resolved this weekend. Should that not happen, it would go the Cost Cap Administration panel, then beyond that there’s the International Court of Appeal so it could be drawn out for another 6-9 months.

“That’s not our intention, we want closure on 2021.”

A tense press conference

In a tense press conference on Saturday at the United States Grand Prix, Horner sat next to McLaren CEO Zak Brown who wrote a letter to the FIA which stated any team that breaks the budget cap rules “constitutes cheating”

Horner was bombarded with questions and is confident Red Bull are in the clear for last year and this season.

“What you have got to look at is what are the relevant costs - what’s in the cap and what’s outside the cap,” he continued. “That is where the interpretation comes from.

“Our view is our relevant costs are within the cap. We are in discussions with the FIA about what those costs are and what are mitigating potential circumstances.

“We had zero benefit from a development or an operational perspective either for 2021 or 2022 from the way we operated within the cap.

Christian Horner (Red Bull) - GP of Monaco 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

“Our submission was significantly below the cap. We expected certain things to be potentially challenged or clarified, as is the process in a brand-new set of regulations.

“Based on external and professional third parties, the interpretation of those rules of a 52-page document were very clear from our side.

“We absolutely and categorically feel we do not have any advantage either in 2021, or 2022, ’23, ’24, or some teams even talk about 2026. It’s totally fictitious.”

