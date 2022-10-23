Lewis Hamilton praised his team after coming, ‘so, so close,’ to victory at the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver ultimately finished in second after giving up the top spot to world champion Max Verstappen on lap 50 of 56, after looking close to landing his first Grand Prix win of the 2022 season.

Ad

"Firstly, I just want to give a huge thank you to the crowd here, we have had such an amazing crowd,” he told Sky Sports.

United States Grand Prix Hamilton: Red Bull must not escape with 'slap on the wrist' 21/10/2022 AT 06:50

"Secondly, I want to give a big shout out to my team.

"We came here with upgrades and we closed the gap a little bit.

"It was so, so close and I did everything I could to try and stay ahead but they were just a little bit too quick today.”

He also paid tribute to Red Bull, who won the constructors’ championship courtesy of Verstappen’s win, but also had to cope with the death of co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz

He added: "Great strategy, great race by Red Bull and again my condolences to the team.”

After the relative success of his weekend, the former world champion was looking forward to the remainder of the season.

"The car was a handful today and firstly, it felt amazing to be in the lead,” he said.

"That is something we have been working so hard on throughout the year and we have had so much hope.

"But it is OK, we will hold on to that, we will keep pushing and we will try and give everything we can in these next three.

"It will come to us at some stage."

United States Grand Prix Verstappen beats Hamilton for US Grand Prix win and constructors' championship 3 HOURS AGO