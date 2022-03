Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas looking to build on positive start to season at Saudi Arabian GP

Valtteri Bottas is hoping to improve on his sixth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix when the 2022 F1 season continues in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this weekend. Bottas benefitted from Red Bull's woes in his first race for Alfa Romeo and picked up eight championship points in Sakhir, while his new team-mate Guanyu Zhou clinched tenth place.

