Valtteri Bottas claimed pole position after qualifying on Saturday afternoon at the Eifel Grand Prix.

With four minutes remaining in Q3, Max Verstappen led with both Mercedes drivers, Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, trailing.

However Formula 1's dominant pair swept to the front of the grid at the death, with the Finn taking pole.

Hamilton, chasing Michael Schumacher's race win record slotted in with second position.

Red Bull's Verstappen, who had been on provisional pole after the first flying laps of the final session at the German circuit, qualified in third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

Bottas's pole was his third of 2020 and an 11th in 11 races this season for Mercedes.

