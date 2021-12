Formula 1

Verstappen - 'I hope Lewis and I can continue this for two more seasons'

Max Verstappen spoke after an incredible Formula One title fight ended on Sunday on the last lap of the final race with a dramatic overtaking move. The Dutch driver talked about the last lap of the race that saw him being crowned the 2021 F1 World Champion after he passed Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in one of the most memorable moments in F1 history.

00:05:33, 37 minutes ago