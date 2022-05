Formula 1

Verstappen swaps Formula 1 car for swamp buggies in the Florida Everglades

Ahead of this weekend's inaugural Miami Grand Prix, Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda left the cosmopolitan glamour of Miami behind to experience a different side of Florida and a very regional form of high-octane competition - swamp buggy racing.

00:01:43, Yesterday at 13:21