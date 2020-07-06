Formula 1

Vietnam says it may host inaugural F1 race in November

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Vietnam F1

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Vietnam could host the country's first Formula One Grand Prix in late November, the ruling body of its capital city said on Monday, as the country approaches three months without domestic transmission of the coronavirus.

  • A watershed moment? The weekend F1 recognised its diversity problem
  • Lewis Hamilton takes a knee as F1 stands against racism

The Vietnam Grand Prix was initially due to take place in Hanoi on April 5 but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Organisers said they would monitor the virus situation and pick another time for the race.

Formula 1

Motor racing-Vietnam says may host F1 race in November

AN HOUR AGO

"We are assessing all virus-related issues and will discuss them with the organisers. Hopefully the race can be resumed by end-November," Hanoi's chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said at a meeting attended by local media, of which a recording was obtained by Reuters.

Play Icon
WATCH

Lewis Hamilton: 'I can't believe it happened again'

00:01:21

Chung did not elaborate and it was not clear if a November date had been discussed with Formula One.

The 2020 Formula One season started in Austria on Sunday with an initial calendar that so far has eight races in Europe, without spectators, until September, with uncertainty about how many races there will be.

Thanks to an aggressive, targeted testing programme and a centralised quarantine system, Vietnam has contained infections numbers to just 369, most of whom have recovered. There have been no reported deaths.

Formula 1

Motor racing-Vettel is bound to be distracted by Ferrari axe, says Brawn

3 HOURS AGO
Formula 1

Motor racing-Hamilton regrets being 'silenced' on taking a knee in the past

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Formula 1
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On