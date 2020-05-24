Formula 1

George Russell enjoys runaway success in F1's virtual Monaco GP

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

George Russell im Williams

Image credit: Eurosport

ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

George Russell took a runaway win for Williams in Formula One's virtual Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, the day the cancelled showcase race should have taken place in real life.

Mercedes reserve Esteban Gutierrez finished 39 seconds behind with local hero Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari in a home race in every sense given that he was competing from his Monaco apartment on a simulator.

It was Russell's second successive win in a series of virtual races pitting regular F1 drivers against celebrities and aimed at providing entertainment in a season yet to start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Formula 1

Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

YESTERDAY AT 10:51

The race, after a wet qualifying, would have wiped out the field in real life with cars banging and barging their way around the simulated version of the familiar track while suffering no damage.

There were no safety cars deployed, no costly bungled pitstops and plenty of improbable overtakes on a circuit notorious for the difficulty of passing.

The race was also littered with penalties and Italian former F1 racer Vitantonio Liuzzi was disqualified for getting too many.

Eight regular grand prix drivers took part in qualifying, including debutants Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and Esteban Ocon (Renault) but the latter failed to start.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose car collection includes a couple of Lamborghinis and a Ferrari LaFerrari, made his debut for McLaren and finished 16th -- three places behind Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Luis Fonsi, who penned 2017 hit 'Despacito' (slowly), competed for Racing Point and was 18th.

Leclerc earlier sped for real around the closed and empty streets at up to 240kph in a Ferrari SF90 Stradale sportscar as protagonist of a short film, 'Le Grand Rendez-Vous', by French director Claude Lelouch.

The film, shot just after dawn, premieres on June 13.

The title alludes to Lelouch's 1976 film 'C'etait un rendez-vous' -- an illicit high-speed drive through Paris in the early hours to meet a woman on the steps to Montmartre's Sacre Coeur basilica.

Formula 1

Motor racing-Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

YESTERDAY AT 10:51
Formula 1

F1 drivers fully support 'ghost races', says GPDA head Wurz

YESTERDAY AT 09:30
Related Topics
Formula 1George Russell
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Formula 1

Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

YESTERDAY AT 10:51
Formula 1

Motor racing-Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high

YESTERDAY AT 10:51
Formula 1

F1 drivers fully support 'ghost races', says GPDA head Wurz

YESTERDAY AT 09:30
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 drivers fully support 'ghost races', says GPDA head Wurz

YESTERDAY AT 09:30

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Formula 1

'Racing without fans makes me feel empty' - Hamilton on behind-closed door races in 2020

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Remembering Ayrton Senna on what would have been his 60th birthday

00:01:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

F1 and Australian Grand Prix chiefs explain cancellation

00:04:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton - Coronavirus needs to be taken seriously

00:00:26
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

22/05/2020 AT 10:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

22/05/2020 AT 09:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

21/05/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
World Cup

Sterling axed? England ‘let slip starting XI for Panama’ as notes snapped

21/06/2018 AT 10:10
Football

The Warm-Up: Chastened champions, El Clasico, Jonjo Shelvey’s head goes

14/08/2017 AT 06:32
Premier League

Premier League is world's richest league, but poverty of the football cannot be disguised

12/08/2017 AT 06:38
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

21/05/2020 AT 09:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
World Championships

Taylor leaps to third triple jump world title

10/08/2017 AT 21:00
Germany Rally

Latvala: Lappi not ready for World Championship title

10/08/2017 AT 10:16
WTA Toronto

Konta suffers shock defeat in Rogers Cup second round

10/08/2017 AT 05:54
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMotor racing-Sainz is determined to leave McLaren on a high
Next articleBATE Borisov thrill fans with dramatic win in Belarus Cup final