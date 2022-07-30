Formula 1

'What a feeling' - George Russell elated as he claims first pole of his F1 career at the Hungarian Grand Prix

George Russell won his first career Formula One pole with a fast final qualifying lap at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday. Russell screamed in celebration after beating Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc to grab the first pole of his career. “Whooooo, come on! Yes! Hahahaha. You beauty! You beauty!" yelled Russell before jumping into the arms of his engineers.

00:02:21, an hour ago