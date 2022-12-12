Jost Capito is stepping down as Williams CEO and team principal after two years in the role.

The 64-year-old joined Williams in December 2020, but leaves along with technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison.

Williams finished last in the 2023 Formula 1 constructors' championship with just eight points - 27 behind nearest rivals AlphaTauri.

Capito in a statement: "It has been a huge privilege to lead Williams Racing for the last two seasons and to lay the foundations for the turnaround of this great team.

“I look forward to watching the team as it continues on its path to future success."

Williams were bought by Dorilton Capital in the summer of 2020 and finished eighth in the constructors’ championship in 2021.

Williams had Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi in the cockpit this season. Latifi will be replaced by American Logan Sargent in 2023.

Dorilton Capital chairman Matthew Savage added: "We would like to thank Jost for his hard work and dedication as we embarked on a major transformation process to begin the journey of reviving Williams Racing.

“We’re grateful that Jost postponed his planned retirement to take on this challenge and now he will pass the reins on for the next part of this staged process.

"We would also like to thank FX for his contribution and wish him all the best for his future as he moves on."

The 2023 Formula One season starts in Bahrain on March 5.

