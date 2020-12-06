Mick Schumacher has become the 2020 Formula 2 champion in his last race before joining Haas in Formula 1.

Formula 2 Mick Schumacher moves up to Formula Two 27/11/2018 AT 13:37

The 21-year-old, son of legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher, failed to score in his final race but his closest rival Callum Ilott's 10th place finish ensured that Schumacher still took the title.

He signs off the season with 215 points, 14 clear of Briton Ilott.

"It would feel or sound a lot better if I had a good race today," Schumacher said of the title, achieved with two wins and no poles but plenty of consistency. "Nevertheless, we did enough.

"To be honest, I'm a bit overwhelmed," he added. "I don't really understand or feel like a champion yet. It's going to take a few days maybe.

"We pitted, we didn't manage to get back to the front but nevertheless we are champions now today, and that's what people will remember. They will forget this race today and only see the good times of this year, and I will too."

Michael Schumacher retired in 2012 after a three-season comeback with Mercedes and has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.

Mick was European F3 champion in 2018 and joins Charles Leclerc and George Russell, now with Ferrari and Williams respectively, as recent F2 champions who have stepped up to F1. The series was previously known as GP2.

A Ferrari Academy driver, Schumacher was announced by Ferrari-powered Haas last Wednesday as one of their 2021 race drivers along with Russian Nikita Mazepin.

He will bring a sizeable support with him to Formula One as son of one of the greatest drivers of all time.

The German already has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and more than 180,000 on Twitter and can count on strong commercial backing.