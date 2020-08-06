Antonio Felix Da Costa wins in Berlin to tighten championship lead

DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix Da Costa tightened his grip on the ABB FIA Formula E Drivers' Championship with his second lights-to-flag victory in Berlin – and third in a row – at Formula E's Season 6 Finale at Berlin Tempelhof.

The Portuguese backed up his performance on Wednesday with another dominant display to open up a huge 68-point gap to nearest rivals Lucas di Grassi and Stoffel Vandoorne and looks to be well placed to secure his first-ever title with four races to go.

Two former champions – Sebastien Buemi and Di Grassi – joined the potential champion on the podium, Di Grassi extending his fantastic record in Berlin Tempelhof by taking his sixth podium in eight races at the former airport.

But in a sport famed for its unpredictability Da Costa provided rare consistency with another supreme drive from the front – di Grassi admitting afterwards that the Portuguese was ‘on another level’.

But Da Costa insisted the race was not the walk in the park it appeared.

“It was hard,” he said. “Seb kept me honest the whole race and there was never a moment where I could stop looking in my mirrors and I had to keep him under control.”

“This momentum and these days are so rare and I know how hard they are to get so I’m so happy that they are coming to me right now.”

Da Costa secured his third Julius Baer pole position in a row and got off to a fine start when the lights went green, although all eyes were on Mahindra Racing’s Alex Lynn, only in his second race for the team, and Nyck de Vries who engaged in a wheel-to-wheel battle for third place from the first corner.

De Vries eventually won third after the pair had swapped positions a number of times and Lynn gradually fell away down the pack after a fantastic qualifying performance which saw him start third.

Robin Frijns was the next to join the challenge for third and quickly slipped past de Vries 36 minutes into the race, before two full-course yellows and a safety car, as de Vries’ race ended early with a technical issue, slowed the pace of the race.

Di Grassi then made his move on Frijns to move into third and then moved into second when Buemi took his second ATTACK MODE – but the Swiss soon used his extra power to leapfrog the Brazilian and reclaim his place.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was climbing up to seventh before reporting issues with his rear wheels and ended up falling back into 10th place with the defence of his championship title looking increasingly unlikely.

In the closing stages Di Grassi showed his experience to hold off a strong late challenge from Frijns while Da Costa cruised home.

The Championship takes a day off before returning in August 8 for the third race of the most intense finale in motorsport history.

ABB FIA Formula E Championship returns for Round 8 in Berlin live on Eurosport 2 at 18:00 BST on Saturday 8 August.

