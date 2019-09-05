Audi reveals revised Formula E livery for 2019/20 season

Audi has revealed a revised livery for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E season, its third in the category as a full-fledged manufacturer.

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

Audi e-tron FE06

Audi Communications Motorsport

The German manufacturer’s cars have featured a multi-coloured scheme since it stepped up its involvement with partner ABT at the start of season four in 2017/18.

While the livery remained largely unchanged for Formula E’s first season under the Gen2 era, Audi has now tweaked the design to feature more prominent use of red and black colours, while retaining green and white as secondary shades.

Audi enters the new season with an unchanged line-up of Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt, the latter securing a new deal to stay with the squad shortly after the 2018/19 season finale in July.

Di Grassi already had a contract with Audi for the 2019/20 season and finished third in the drivers’ standings last year, behind champion Jean-Eric Vergne and Sebastien Buemi.

Audi itself was classified second in the teams’ championship following its 2017/18 success, losing out to DS Techeetah for which Vergne and Andre Lotterer drove for.

The sixth Formula E season gets underway in Riyadh on the final weekend of November, with testing scheduled at Valencia next month.