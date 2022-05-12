Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues this weekend for the 2022 Shell Recharge Berlin E-Prix with a double-header at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit.

As the all-electric series approaches the halfway stage of the season, the fight for the championship crown is hotting up with Mercedes-EQ's Stoffel Vandoorne looking to protect the top spot he snatched off DS TECHEETAH’s Jean-Eric Vergne during his home race in Monaco last time out.

Here are all the talking points ahead of the weekend:

Title race starting to take shape

With six races of the Net Zero Carbon Championship complete, a four-way battle for the title is starting to take shape.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Jean-Eric Vergne, Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) and Robin Frijns (Envision Racing) find themselves separated by just 10 points, with it all to play for in Berlin.

Consistency has been the name of the game for the top four, with Vergne scoring in every round so far, Vandoorne and Frijns only missing out on points in one race respectively, and Evans scoring in all but two.

Top spot has changed hands several times already this season, with Vandoorne displacing Vergne after triumphing in Monaco in Round 6, but if one of the quartet can stake their claim this weekend then the title picture may be a little clearer heading into the latter half of the season.

Porsche’s German duo looking for success on home soil

TAG Heuer Porsche’s German duo Andrew Lotterer and Pascal Wehrlein will be looking to throw their hat in the ring for the Championship ahead of a return to their home track.

Lotterer and Wehrlein are lurking in sixth and seventh respectively in the Drivers’ standings with the Porsche powertrain showing they can comfortably compete with the likes of Mercedes and Jaguar this season, showing good pace in both qualifying and during races.

They will have to fend off German rivals Mercedes-EQ though, who are increasingly looking like the team beat.

Led by German-speaking Englishman Ian James and championship-topping driver Vandoorne, Mercedes will look to cement their place at the top of the Teams’ championship this weekend.

Mixed fortunes at Jag

Mitch Evans remains the man in form as he heads into Berlin off the back of three podium finishes from three.

Starting on pole, Evans was desperately close to securing a historic three victories in a row last time out in Monaco, which would have made him just the third driver to do so in the series after Antonio Felix da Costa and Sebastien Buemi.

In the end he had to settle for second place due to some good energy management by Vandoorne and rivals Mercedes, but his pace will send a warning to the grid heading into the weekend.

All has not been well though with Jaguar TCS Racing team-mate Sam Bird, however, with the Brit languishing in 12th place in the standings and yet to secure a podium finish this season.

There is still much to play for with 10 races left and plenty of points at stake, but it is looking like it will be another frustrating season for Bird in his long-standing bid to become the first British champion in Formula E.

Da Costa looking to the past for inspiration in Berlin

It is a significant weekend for DS TECHEETAH’s Da Costa following a mediocre start to Season 8.

The Portuguese has two victories in Berlin under his belt and will see this weekend’s double-header at a track he knows well as the perfect opportunity to climb up the standings.

The former champion won twice at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit in 2020, securing the championship in the German capital in the process.

But he has not been able to replicate such form this season, with Da Costa finishing no higher than fourth, and he will know this weekend presents a chance to score crucial championship points lest others, including DS team-mate Vergne, steam ahead in the race for the title.

Feast of wheel-to-wheel racing expected in German capital

The Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit is the track that has featured more Formula E races than any other and is a staple of the championship’s calendar.

There will be two different configurations of the 2.4km track used over the weekend with Saturday’s race using the traditional anti-clockwise direction before switching to clockwise on Sunday.

Taking place on the giant apron of the terminal building, the track’s high-grip concrete is likely to have an impact on energy and race strategies.

Battery temperature conservation will also be taken into consideration by drivers as a scorching weekend is expected in Berlin. With so many variables likely to cause drama, fans can look forward to a feast of wheel-to-wheel racing.

Marrakesh replaces Vancouver on Season 8 calendar

Marrakesh will host Round 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on Saturday, July 2, Formula E and the FIA announced this week, replacing the postponed Vancouver E-Prix. The round sees a return to the Circuit Automobile International Moulay El Hassan street circuit to restore the schedule of 16 races and maintain what will be Formula E’s most extensive calendar to date. It is the fifth time the city will host an E-Prix following the Season 3 debut in November 2016 and further races in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s most extensive calendar to date continues in Berlin this Saturday, May 14 live on Eurosport 2 and discovery+ from 14:00 BST and on Sunday, May 15 from 14:50 BST.

