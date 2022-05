Formula E

‘Lights-to-flag victory’ – Edoardo Mortara wins ABB FIA Formula E Championship’s Berlin E-Prix

ROKIT Venturi Racing driver Edoardo Mortara took a “lights-to-flag victory” in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship’s Berlin E-Prix. You can watch Round 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship live from the Berlin Tempelof Circuit on Eurosport 2 from 13:30 tomorrow, May 15.

