Formula E

Berlin ePrix: 'We always believed it. I am super happy' - Lucas Di Grassi delighted after taking victory in race 1

"We always believed it. We lost a very important race in Rome in the last two laps. So to have won the race here means a lot to me and to Audi so I am super happy. I tried to make a move and open the gap with the attack mode. Everything is fully open," Lucas Di Grassi said after his win in the Berlin ePrix

00:01:23, an hour ago