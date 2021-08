Formula E

‘Di Grassi gets a twitch on’ - Lucas Di Grassi holds off Edoardo Mortara in thrilling finish to Berlin ePrix race one

Edoardo Mortara came with a charging run towards the finish of the Berlin ePrix. He had number of looks and got a run at Lucas Di Grassi heading out of the final corner. The leader looked a sitting duck but he was able to fend off Mortara and secure the race win for his Audi team in the German capital

00:02:47, an hour ago