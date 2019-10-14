BMW showcases 2019/20 Formula E car

BMW Andretti has revealed a revised livery for its ABB FIA Formula E challenger ahead of the start of pre-season testing on Tuesday.

The BMW iFE.20 retains the blue, white and black colours of its predecessor, while incorporating an additional element of violet in its livery.

However, the German manufacturer’s two cars will carry slightly different colour schemes, with Alexander Sims’ iFE.20 slightly more violet and Maximilian Gunther’s machine carrying more blue.

Both Sims and Gunther will take part in the sole pre-season test of 2019/20, which begins in Valencia on Tuesday and continues until Friday - with a media day in between.

The 2019/20 season will be Sims’ second with BMW, while ex-Dragon driver Gunther replaces DS Techeetah-bound Antonio Felix da Costa at the team.

“The whole BMW i Andretti Motorsport team is excited to get Season 6 underway,” said team principal Roger Griffiths.

“Large parts of the team have remained the same, and this continuity has allowed us to build on our experiences from last season.

“We are excited to welcome to the team our new driver Maximilian Gunther; his performances to date have been convincing and we are looking forward to working with him in the coming months.

“It is also great to have Alexander Sims stay in our team. He finished his rookie season on a high with strong results in New York. We want to build on that with him.

"The target for Season 6 is quite simple; we want to be better than last season and take the next step.”