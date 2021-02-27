The Mercedes and Venturi Formula E teams were kept out of qualifying for the second race of the season in Saudi Arabia on Saturday after Swiss driver Edoardo Mortara crashed heavily at the end of practice.

Mortara's Venturi team said initial checks suggested brake failure was the cause of the accident, with the car plunging into the Tecpro barrier after accelerating from a practice start.

Venturi use the same powertrain as Mercedes.

"Teams Mercedes-EQ and ROKiT Venturi Racing are not allowed to enter the track during the qualifying session while investigation continues into the cause of Mortara’s crash," Formula E quoted race control as saying.

