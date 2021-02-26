Mercedes’ Nyck de Vries produces a lap record in Friday’s first qualifying round to secure pole position for the Formula E season opener in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

De Vries set the fastest times in both practice sessions and followed up by recording the fastest time in Superpole, beating Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein by six tenths of a second.

Formula E Formula E 2021 season preview: Mercedes gunning for glory 15 HOURS AGO

The Dutch driver’s qualifying time of 1:08.786 was the fastest of the weekend so far.

Audi’s Rene Rast qualified in fourth to kickstart his first full Formula E season.

Five-time title winners DS Techeetah had a day to forget. Both their cars qualified near the back of the pack with Antonio Felix da Costa and Jean-Eric Vergne both having a terrible qualifying session.

They were handicapped by being in Group 1 and were caught out in traffic.

“It’s been a great start since yesterday,” De Vries said post-race.

"We carried that momentum into today even though the conditions were very different in FP2. I want to thank the team for all their hard work since season six in Berlin.

“We’ve analysed everything very well and we’ve put a lot of focus and emphasis on our weaker areas. I’m glad to give this to them to start the season but there’s a long way to.

“We’re pleased with today’s performance and can finish it off this afternoon.”

'Nothing less than a title will do for Mercedes-EQ' - Meet the teams in the 2021 Formula E season

QUALIFYING TOP TEN

1. Nyck De Vries (Mercedes) 1:08.786s

2. Edoardo Mortara (Venturi Racing) +0.012s

3. Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche) +0.099s

4. Rene Rast (Audi) +0.173s

5. Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) +0.347s

6. Mitch Evans (Jaguar Racing) + 0.366s

7. Andre Lotterer (Porsche) +0.371s

8. Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) + 0.479s

9. Maximilian Guenther (BMW Andretti) + 0.491s

10. Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) +0.576s

- - -

You can watch the 2021 Formula E season live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app. You can subscribe here.

Formula E Formula E: Andre Lotterer fancies his title chances in epic finale 05/08/2020 AT 09:41