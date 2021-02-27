Nyck de Vries spoke of his delight of winning his maiden Formula E race on Friday night.

De Vries kicked off Formula E's seventh season opener in style, with the Mercedes driver dominating Round 1 of the campaign in Diriyah.

The Dutch driver led the grid from qualifying and his victory, ahead of Edo Mortara and Mitch Evans, was rarely in doubt.

Watch: Nyck de Vries wraps up commanding win in Diriyah

The 26-year-old insisted afterwards he was "quite chilled" despite producing a milestone victory where he had to deal with safety car interventions and pressure from Pascal Wehrlein and Rene Rast over his shoulder.

“I’m still quite chilled I don’t know why I should be over the moon,” De Vries said in-car post-race.

"It's my first Formula E win. I'm very pleased with everything so far and it's so satisfying to translate that into the race because it wasn't easy with so many Safety Car periods and the pace being unpredictable at the beginning of the race.

"There was a lot of communication going on and I'm so pleased to get my first win.

"We were under and overconsuming our energy. I got told [Rene] Rast was a percent up but the team kept me calm and we got there in the end.

It sounds cliché, but it couldn't be more true - thanks to everyone at the team that has worked so hard for this.

Mortara admits some of the moves he produces behind the wheel surprises even himself.

"I'm a dad and 34 years old!" added Mortara, who finished second.

"When I'm in the car doing these moves my heart stops! Wehrlein moved at the last minute so I had to go on the left as I was quite surprised.

"It was the key moment of the race and I was really happy to survive the chaos and finish second. It's exciting.

"Mercedes has learned so much from the first year and we're benefiting from their work over the winter time and we will keep on fighting."

Formula E returns on Saturday for another round with the ePrix due to take on Diriyah’s Riyadh Street circuit once more.

- - -

