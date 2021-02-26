Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries won his first Formula E race in the first round of the new season at Diriyah in Saudi Arabia.

He beat ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edo Mortara by four places, with Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans in third.

The Dutch driver had to deal with safety car interventions, and there was pressure from Pascal Wehrlein and Rene Rast that kept him looking over his shoulder.

While De Vries kept a lead of a second ahead of the chasing pack, it compromised his energy overconsumption and left him in danger in the closing stages.

The win after leading every lap from pole position in the first of two back-to-back races under floodlights in Diriyah was a first for De Vries, who won the Formula Two title in 2019.

Briton Sam Bird, who won last year's season opener and has since switched to Jaguar from Envision Virgin Racing, retired from the race after a collision with compatriot Alex Lynn's Mahindra.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa of Portugal finished 11th for DS Techeetah.

Formula E will return on Saturday for another round, with the ePrix due to take on Diriyah’s Riyadh Street circuit once more.

