Formula E

Mercedes' Formula E winner Nyck De Vries: I'm relaxed after Diriyah triumph but I don't know why!

Nyck de Vris cut a delighted figure after his maiden ePrix victory as the new Formula-E season kicked off with a street race in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The Mercedes-EQ driver finished ahead of ROKiT Venturi Racing's Edoardo Mortara, iwith Jaguar Racing's Mitch Evans completing the podium.

