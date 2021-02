Formula E

Watch: Nyck de Vries wraps up commanding win in first of the ePrix in Diriyah double header

Nyck de Vries kicked off the new Formula E season in style, with the Mercedes driver dominating Round 1 of the campaign in Diriyah, where a double header is taking place this weekend to start the year. De Vries led the grid from qualifying and his victory, ahead of Edoardo Mortara and Mitch Evans, was rarely in doubt.

