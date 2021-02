Formula E

Formula E 2021 - 'Not where I want to be' - Team success is not enough for Jean-Eric Vergne Vergne

Jean-Eric Vergne was part of the DS Techeetah title-winning team last year – but he has his eyes on the individual title in 2021. The seventh Formula E World Championship gets underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia on February 25 in what is set to be the most exciting season in its evolving history.

