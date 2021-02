Formula E

Formula E: A great laboratory for innovation

The braking system used in Formula E is very complex. Brembo, the sole supplier of the entire braking system in season six to the electronic championship, drew on its 45 years of experience in motorsport to be a “solution provider”, says Sales and Marketing Director of Brembo Performance Mauro Piccoli.

