Former Formula One world champion Jenson Button will race for his own team when the new Extreme E off-road all-electric series begins later this year, the Briton said on Monday.

Every team in the series, which aims to raise awareness about climate change by racing in some of the world's most remote and harsh environments, must have a male and a female driver. Button's team mate will be announced in due course.

Formula E Motor racing-New SuperCharge series aims to showcase electric road cars 21/10/2020 AT 17:03

"I'm delighted to announce I will be joining Extreme E for the inaugural season with my team jbxeracing. Can't wait to get my hands on the Extreme E beast," Button, who won his Formula One title with Brawn GP in 2009, wrote on Twitter.

Rivals will include teams owned by Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg.

Formula E The best moments from the Formula E season 16/08/2020 AT 12:14