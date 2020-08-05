Formula E: Neel Jani urges motorsport to keep fighting racism and discrimination

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E driver Neel Jani has urged the motorsport community to continue the fight against discrimination and racism ahead of the return of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship.

The all-electric racing series will return on August 5 in Berlin for the most intense season finale in the history of motorsport with six races in nine days, but the racing will take place amid the backdrop of a global conversation around tackling racial inequality.

Formula E recently launched the #PositivelyCharged campaign with a renewed focus on its founding principles to counteract the effects of climate change by accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles but also on creating a better future through racing.

While sustainability has been a bedrock of Formula E since it launched in 2014, it has also partnered with UNICEF to aid the fight against coronavirus and will be seeking to provide greater opportunity for underrepresented groups through the Positive Futures programme, launching next season.

And Jani, whose father has an Indian heritage, underlined the importance of keeping the conversation going and raising awareness.

“For sure it is a subject that is around now, and it is something we all need to look at”, he said. “My dad has experienced racism in his past, and it is thanks to him and my mother’s efforts that I am in a privileged position.

It is a subject which has come up and needs to be looked after and everyone should stay on top of it, although it is clear you can exaggerate everything and go too far on certain things, so it is about finding the balance. But clearly things have to be done.

Mercedes-Benz EQ will also be racing in an all-black livery in Berlin representing the stand against racism and discrimination. More #PositivelyCharged plans will be shared during the coverage of the Berlin E-Prix on August 5.

Along with the message of inclusivity there is also a title to be won and a competitive edge will be there with every driver still in with a shout mathematically of taking the title come the end of the nine-day finale.

Formula E is famed for its unpredictability with equal opportunities on the track for all drivers, with every single race having been won by a different driver this season and nine different winners last year.

Antonio Felix da Costa sits top of the standings for DS TECHEETAH ahead of Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans in second 11 points back.

