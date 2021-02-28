Alex Lynn is ready to compete in next week’s Rome ePrix despite suffering a huge crash in Saudi Arabia.

The 27-year-old Brit collided with Jaguar driver Mitch Evans before his car flipped into the air, crashed down to the tarmac and slid upside down along the track.

It happened in the weekend’s second race at Diriyah's street circuit as Formula E returned.

Evans abandoned his own race to come to Lynn’s aid, and the race was suspended in order to allow medical staff to attend to the driver, before he was sent to hospital for check-ups.

Lynn's Mahindra Racing team confirmed that he was well and would be part of the next ePrix when it returns to Europe.

