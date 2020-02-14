Rowland’s Nissan e.dams team experienced battery management failure in Mexico last year following a team miscalculation, denying Sebastien Buemi victory in the final moments of the race and Rowland a podium spot.

But the 27-year-old says he is focused ahead of his return to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.

“I would like to think I can win a race at some point, but my focus is to score some good points,” Rowland said.

“This track is one of the most equal on grid, so who knows. We have all the ingredients to get a win so it should just be a matter of time.”

Rowland secured two podiums in Sanya and Monaco last season but underlined that getting points on the board was more important than getting a win at this stage.

He added: “Of course a win is a big boost to the Championship, but it is important to just get points on the board. At the same time you just need to focus on finishing the race, as in Santiago which was a mad race where you needed to stay out of trouble. We need to be focused on getting points here without taking too many risks.”

With three British drivers in the top six of the standings, things are looking promising from the UK perspective as London returns to the calendar for the season finale double-header.

The 2020 CBMM Niobium Mexico City E-Prix will be broadcast live at 9:55pm on Eurosport 2.