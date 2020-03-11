The race, which was due to be held on June 6, has been postponed "to protect the health and safety of championship participants, staff and spectators."

Alberto Longo, Co-Founder of Formula E said they are looking at contingency plans to ensure all the races do go ahead and it could mean having races behind closed doors.

He said: “With the growing number of COVID-19 cases in countries where Formula E currently has events scheduled to be held, we are evaluating contingency plans to lessen the potential impact of coronavirus and maintain the highest possible number of races on the calendar for season six.

“It is a fluid situation, developing on a daily basis and we remain realistic and flexible in our approach to alternative options, which will be communicated in due course.

" These include adding double-headers to existing events, using permanent facilities and racing behind closed doors if necessary and advised to do so by local authorities in any given location. "

The Formula E calendar has taken a significant hit as a quarter of the races have now been called off with races in Italy and China also postponed.