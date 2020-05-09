Pascal Wehrlein won Round 3 of the Formula E Race at Home Challenge to close the gap on overall leader Maximilian Gunther, who finished third in the virtual Monaco race

Pascal Wehrlein won Round 3 of the Formula E Race at Home Challenge to move second behind overall leader Maximilian Gunther.

Mahindra Racing’s Wehrlein led from start to finish, with Stoffel Vandoorne second ahead of Gunther in the virtual Monaco race.

It all means Gunther actually extends his Drivers' Championship lead. The BMW i Andretti Motorsport racer has 65 points, while Wehrlein is now second with 44 points after leapfrogging Vandoorne and Robin Frijns, who both have 40 points.

Wehrlein went fastest in qualifying with Vandoorne joining him on the front row, while Gunther started sixth.

An almighty pile-up after the first turn saw Gunther take advantage and move up to third, while Mitch Evans was an early casualty after colliding into Edoardo Mortara.

Wehrlein's flawless race saw him finish 3.63 seconds ahead of Vandoorne, with Gunther 5.163secs behind.

“The start was very important,” Wehrlein said after the race. “After that, I don’t know what happened behind me, but I had a small gap and kept the same pace. For me it was quite an easy race.”

Vandoorne added: “I got lucky to make it through the first corner, I got a touch and there seemed to be a lot of incidents behind me, but Pascal was already a second ahead of me by the end of lap one. He had good pace, so for me it was just about keeping it clean, which I hadn’t managed in the first two races.”

Overall championship leader Gunther said: “From six to third, it’s a good recovery, I’m happy with a podium finish and more points for the championship.”

The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge returns next week on Eurosport for Round Four.

