Stoffel Vandoorne made it three pole positions in five attempts for Mercedes-EQ after taking top spot at Valencia E-Prix qualifying.

Vandoorne took first place by just 0.028 seconds (1'26.494) ahead of reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa (DS TECHEETAH) and Mercedes teammate Nyck de Vries, who came eighth after a grid penalty for clashing with Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing) and Oliver Rowland (Nissan e.dams) in Rome.

Da Costa looked like he would set the benchmark, but he fell short to Vandoorne with the Belgian coming out on top in the SuperPole times.

Maximilian Guenther (BMW i Andretti Motorsport), who set the pace in practice, came third and 0.4 seconds off Vandoorne's best time.

Britain's Alex Lynn (Mahindra Racing) was quickest in group qualifying, but finished up in fourth overall.

Nissan e.dams' Sebastien Buemi came fifth while Porsche's Andre Lotterer, Norman Nato (ROKiT Venturi Racing), Rowland, and Pascal Wehrlein (TAG Heuer Porsche) rounded out the top 10.

