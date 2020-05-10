Pascal Wehrlein won Round 3 of the Formula E Race at Home Challenge to close the gap on overall leader Maximilian Gunther, who finished third in the virtual Monaco race

Round Three of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF once again saw a young German racer dominate proceedings. But this time around it was Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein took victory on the famous street circuit of Monaco to give his countryman Maximilian Guenther something to think about ahead of next week's race.

Here are your talking points from Round Three:

REDEMPTION FOR WEHRLEIN IN BATTLE OF GERMANY

Pascal Wehrlein bounced back from the frustrating error that cost him a chance of victory in Round Two to take a resounding win on the world’s most famous street racing circuit.

The young German driver had crashed into the wall when chasing down eventual race winner Max Guenther last time out but set the record straight from the off as he set a blistering qualifying lap to start the race from pole position.

And when the lights went green Wehrlein got even quicker, accelerating away from Vandoorne to the chequered flag without any real challenge from the chasing pack who suffered early chaos after a collision on turn one.

GUENTHER STILL GUNNING FOR TITLE

It was a case of damage limitation for Championship leader Maximilian Guenther who could have been set for a bad day at the office after surprisingly only managing to qualify in sixth position after winning both opening rounds of the championship.

Formula E Race 3 results Image credit: Eurosport

But Guenther made the most of a collision-heavy opening lap to fight his way up to third place and kept a cool head while others lost theirs around him to keep up a perfect record of making the podium and maintain a healthy 20-point lead at the top of the standings ahead of Wehrlein.

CLOST BUT NO CIGAR FOR VANDOORNE

Overall standings Image credit: Eurosport

It was another mixed day at the office for Mercedes Benz EQ driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who started the race from second place having qualified on pole in both of the previous two rounds.

And it was a case of deja-vu when the Belgian clipped the chicane at turn one – as he did in Round Tow – and span causing a massive pile-up behind him and gifting the perfect start to Wehrlein.

But where mistakes let him down badly in the weeks past with two fifth-place finishes, Vandoorne recovered well to fight off the challenge of pre-race favourite Guenther and make sure he maintained his second place and a healthy points return after his early wobble.

The podium finishers in Monaco along with Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns now look set to battle it out between themselves to be crowned ABB Formula E Race at Home champion with a huge points gap to the rest of the pack.

SIGGY STARDUST TAKES CHALLENGER SERIES WIN

Earlier in the day, Kevin Siggy had taken the first available chequered flag, after qualifying on pole position and dominating from lights to flag in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge 'Challenger Race'.

The Slovenian beat real-world racers such as Sophia Floersch and Alex Lynn to extend his lead at the top of the championship and take another step towards the title and the coveted prize of a drive in a real Formula E car when racing resumes.

The action returns to screens for Round Four of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge on Saturday 16th May at 15:30 (UK time) live on Eurosport 2 and the Eurosport Player.

