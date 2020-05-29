Formula E

Rowland hungry for more success ahead of Race at Home round six

Oliver Rowland upset the favourites to win the fifth round of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge in support of UNICEF

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Formula E driver Oliver Rowland says he relished being the Brit to spoil the German party ahead of Round Six of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge.

The Nissan e.dams driver secured his first win of the online racing competition last week in Round Five, becoming the first non-German race winner after Pascal Wehrlein and Maximilian Guenther had shared the spoils with two wins each.

  Watch Round Six of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge live on Eurosport 2 from 15:30 BST, Saturday 30 May
And speaking ahead of Round Six, the Barnsley-born driver expressed his delight at mixing it with the more experienced sim racers and said the victory was made even sweeter by being the Brit to upset the German apple cart at the virtual Berlin Tempelhof track.

“It was nice for the English to come along and ruin the German party a little bit on home soil,” said Rowland – the reigning Formula E ‘Rookie of the Year’. “Hopefully we will be pushing some more in the coming weeks.

“I was obviously really pleased to get the win. Some of the drivers had more of an advantage at the beginning as they had been doing more sim stuff.

Over the last month or so we had been putting quite a lot of effort into it, the last couple of weeks have been pretty disappointing so to finally have a nice clean race was good and I was happy in the end to finally get the win.

Despite Rowland’s victory the competition looks to be a three-way dance between Mahindra Racing’s Wehrlein, BMW i Andretti Motorsport’s Guenther and Mercedes-Benz EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne.

Wehrlein sits top on 86 points, eight ahead of Vandoorne and a further five clear of Guenther who once led the entire competition by 25 points just two races ago before suffering two nightmarish pointless races since. And with just three races to go in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge, Rowland who lies in fifth place on 43 points, admitted his victory was more a morale booster rather than a serious challenge to the top three.

“To mix it with those guys [top three] is already an achievement in of itself,” added the 27-year-old. “To say that I am up there with the top sim guys is probably not true because I think they are still at a bit of a higher level than me.

“I am going to keep pushing it and hopefully soon I can be at their level and the main thing is I am enjoying it.

“I always took the competition seriously from the beginning. Getting a result last week with very little practice, I only downloaded the track on the Friday, was actually a bit of a morale boost and allowed me to get back into it and now I know I can win I’ll be pushing for more.”

Watch Round Six of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge live on Eurosport 2 from 15:30 BST, Saturday 30 May

