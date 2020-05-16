Pascal Wehrlein won his second Race at Home in a row

Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein won his second straight ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge to take the overall championship lead from Maximilian Gunther, who crashed out in spectacular fashion.

An almighty pile-up on the first corner of Round Four allowed pole-sitter Edoardo Mortara to build a healthy lead in Hong Kong.

However, the Venturi racer had a disaster at a chicane, with Wehrlein moving into first before a crash saw Gunther bow out of the virtual race.

Wehrlein kept his cool to take a second win, and he now leads Gunther by 70 points to 65, with Stoffel Vandoorne – who finished the race second – close behind with 58 points.

“Today was a bit special, to qualify in the wet conditions that we didn’t know about. It was unexpected for everyone," Wehrlein told Eurosport after the race.

“The race was chaotic at the beginning, my car was actually a bit damaged, the steering was to the left, but I was fast in the dry conditions and I brought it home.”

