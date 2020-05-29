Round Six of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be broadcast live on Eurosport 2 this Saturday May 30th at 15:30

The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge returns this Saturday having been the talk of global motorsport for the past week. With just three races remaining, it’s all to play for at the top of the championship with three drivers set to battle it out. Here are your big talking points ahead of Round Six of the online competition:

Triple threat for the title

The ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge has opened up into a three-way battle at the top of the driver standings with Mahindra Racing’s Pascal Wehrlein looking to extend his tender eight-point lead over Stoffel Vandoorne (Mercedes-Benz EQ).

Chaos ensues as Formula E race start brings MASSIVE crash

Looking to close the gap behind them will be BMW i Andretti Motorsport driver Maximilian Guenther a further five points back who will be desperate for a swift return to form.

The 22-year-old dominated the early rounds to open up a commanding 25-point lead at the top of the competition just two races back, but successive poor finishes – including his P8 last time at Berlin Templehof has left him with a mountain to climb.

Overall Formula E Race at Home standings after five rounds Image credit: Eurosport

Can ‘bridesmaid’ Vandoorne get his first win?

The man in the middle of the two young Germans is Mercedes-Benz EQ driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who will be vying to secure his first victory in a series where he has consistently fallen just short.

The Belgian has claimed Julius Baer pole position in three of the five races staged to date but is yet to record a victory and continued that trend on Saturday with a second-placed finish after leading for a period.

Pascal Wehrlein takes another win in Formula E virtual racing series

Despite the frustration of failing to take his first chequered flag, the result marked another solid performance from Vandoorne who has never finished outside of the top-5 all competition.

This consistency has left him well in contention to win the competition – a challenge he will be looking to bolster with a first victory on Saturday.

Hope for the chasing pack

Despite the continued dominance at the top of the championship, there will be renewed excitement further down the grid following a surprise victor last time out.

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland broke the dominance of Guenther and Wehrlein who had both exchanged two wins over the first four races to become the first non-German winner of the championship, in his rivals’ own backyard.

Highlights: Rowland keeps Vandoorne at bay to take victory at Tempelhof

Rowland’s victory comes after ROKiT Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara took Julus Baer pole position in the previous race in Hong Kong. And with a quarter of the grid now having made the podium at least once, there could be more challenges in store.

Auf Wiedersehen Abt

Daniel Abt will miss out on the rest of the competition after a professional gamer played under his name last time out in what the German driver described as an ill-fated joke gone too far.

The 27-year-old was disqualified from the race, donated €10,000 to charity and has now parted ways with the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler team.

Getting Siggy with it at the top of the challenger grid

Sim racing expert Kevin Siggy will be looking to continue his impressive form as he bids to win a real drive in a Gen2 car when racing resumes.

The Slovenian delivered a lights-to-flag victory in his BMW i Andretti Motorsport car from Julus Baer pole position in Berlin to extend his commanding lead in the competition to 32 points.

With the Challenge Grid playing for position on the grid in a winner-takes-all final race, Siggy looks well placed to start on the all-important pole position.

