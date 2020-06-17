Formula E

Formula E set to restart with six-race Berlin showdown

Formel E, Felix da Costa

Image credit: Imago

ByEurosport
3 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

The Formula E season will pick up on August 5 with three double-header race days at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, subject to FIA approval.

The 2019-20 season had completed five races before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the absence of Formula E, many of its stars turned to sim racing in the Formula E Race at Home Challenge, which Mercedes-Benz EQ's Stoffel Vandoorne won.

The Berlin races will take place across August 5-6, August 8-9 and August 12-13 and each different double header will be using a different track configuration and take place behind closed doors, with fans banned from sporting events in German until September at the earliest.

DS TECHEETAH driver Antonio Felix da Costa sat on top of the standings prior to the sport's suspension. The Berlin series will act as the season's finale and give Da Costa the chance to turn his 11-point lead into a championship win.

Play Icon
WATCH

Vandoorne wins Formula E Race at Home Challenge

00:02:57

With four drivers separated by fewer points than a win offers, the race to be crowned champion still has plenty to play for.

In line with German government regulations, there will be no more than 1,000 people on site at any given time, including local suppliers and medical crew.

Protocols will include mandatory testing of those present, the use of face masks and those present will have their movement between different defined zones will be strictly limited.

Formula E
