Formula E talking points: Six races in nine days marks most intense finale in motorsports

After a 158-day absence, the ABB FIA Formula E Championship returns to Berlin Tempelhof on Wednesday for the most intense season finale in motorsport history with six races in nine days to determine the champion of the all-electric series’ sixth season.

Nine days to become champion

Formula E is famed for its unpredictability and this was evidenced again prior to the lockdown with each of the five races so far this season having been won by a different driver. With six races in nine days at the Tempelhof track in Berlin, a championship title is still open to the entire grid.

DS Techeetah's Antonio Felix da Costa, who sits atop the pile on 67 points with Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans just 11 points behind, claimed at the pre-race press conference that the five-month enforced break has blown open the title race.

“My biggest challenger? The other 23 drivers,” said the Portuguese driver. “I really think this. We have to approach these races with the view that anyone can win the championship.”

Reigning two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne remains down in eighth while another former winner, Sebastien Buemi, sits a further three places back in the driver standings.

But Formula E’s reverse championship order qualifying format ensures the pack remains close and chances are created for drivers up and down the grid to score points and podiums, so expect plenty of twists and turns over the six races.

Abt returns to happy hunting ground

The biggest news story during the break was Daniel Abt departing Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler to be replaced by reigning DTM champion Rene Rast, who drove one Formula E race in Berlin in 2016 for Team Aguri.

Abt, who won the 2018 Berlin E-Prix, looked set to miss out on competing in his home race but was given a second chance by NIO 333 as Chinese driver Ma Qing Hua would not be competing in the season six finale due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The German says he has adapted quickly to his new team, pointing to his experience in Formula E as a key factor, and will be looking to make a major splash in a team that are yet to score a point this season.

Camara to make Formula E debut

Another interesting new face on the grid will be Red Bull Racing’s reserve driver Sergio Sette Camara, who is swapping series to make his Formula E debut for GEOX Dragon.

The Brazilian, who has also tested for McLaren in Formula 1, was called up following the shock departure of Brendon Hartley last month. The Kiwi having only joined Dragon at the start of the season and leaves the manufacturer after just five E-Prix.

Mahindra Racing have also been forced into a driver change with Formula E journeyman Alex Lynn replacing Pascal Wehrlein, who is rumoured to take a seat at TAG Heuer Porsche next season.

Mahindra will be the third Formula E team Lynn has competed for having previously raced in the series for DS Virgin and Panasonic Jaguar Racing.

Positively Charged, together

The championship paid an emotional tribute to those affected by the global coronavirus pandemic as the sport renews its commitment to delivering a better future for all through racing on the eve of its return.

With the world having changed immeasurably since through coronavirus and the fight against discrimination, the sport made a statement of intent through a moving, visual show of solidarity.

Led by Chief Executive Officer of Formula E Jamie Reigle, the paddock engaged in a one-minute’s silence to reflect on lives lost during the pandemic and the healthcare heroes fighting the virus every day. Each person then used their phone to light up the night for a striking photo revealing the series’ #PositivelyCharged message of inclusivity and a brighter future for people of all backgrounds.

Mercedes-Benz EQ will also be racing in an all-black livery in Berlin, representing the stand against racism and discrimination. More #PositivelyCharged plans will be shared during the coverage of the Berlin E-Prix on August 5.

An unprecedented undertaking

Formula E will be returning behind-closed-door to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines – limiting on site access to 1,000 people, meaning teams are restricted to essential operational staff only.

An initial test will be performed on arrival in Germany and then there will be universal testing on all individuals arriving on site and regularly throughout the event period.

But fans watching at home will be treated to three unique circuits over the course of the finale – a reverse of the traditional Tempelhof track, the traditional track and a new custom track which will be built days before the final two races.

